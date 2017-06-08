'Assassin's Creed Origins' leak teases new Egyptian style twist to logo

The newly reported "Assassin's Creed Origins" leak has shed light on the highly awaited launch, providing details on the game's new logo and protagonist.

According to ComicBook, a source close to Ubisoft has revealed photos of merchandise that will be used to promote the 2018 "Assassin's Creed" release. The merchandise is a line of shirts that features what appears to be the new logo and character for the game.

Based on this "Assassin's Creed Origins" leak, the new logo boasts an Egyptian style twist to the original Eye of Horus insignia heavily featured in previous "Assassin's Creed" games. This seems to coincide with a previous report from Eurogamer suggesting that the game will be set in Ancient Egypt.

It is the front part of the shirt, however, that provides the most information about what fans can expect from "Assassin's Creed Origins." The game's central protagonist has also received an update. The hero's gear now includes a bow and shield. He's also sporting the typical "Assassin's Creed" hidden blade gauntlet. The only difference is that this time, his weapons have a more Egyptian flair to them.

New ASSASSIN’S CREED protagonist? A screenshot leaked earlier this month, and now this shirt has surfaced. It has not been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xBc7mIWL6b — Gaming Humor & News (@VGFGamers) May 31, 2017

The character looks similar to the one featured in an alleged screenshot of the game posted by Reddit user "shoutouttoashraf." The screenshot depicts the protagonist riding a boat and decked out in the exact same bow and shield ensemble. Furthermore, the screenshot reveals the name of a particular mission, "Assassinate the Crocodile," and a text that tells the player to "follow Shadya to Khenut's villa." Khenut was actually a Queen of Egypt during the Fifth Dynasty and was the wife of King Unas.

A leaked image for Assassin's Creed: Origins confirms the game's Egyptian setting, as well as the return of boats. https://t.co/vsU9oxdTfI pic.twitter.com/a6DVRnZCji — PCGamesN (@PCGamesN) May 9, 2017

"Assassin's Creed Origins" is said to be a prequel to other games in the series. The protagonist's name is speculated to be Ba Yek.

The "Assassin's Creed Origins" leak comes weeks ahead of the highly anticipated Ubisoft Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 Showcase on June 12, where the game's official trailer is expected to make its worldwide debut.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" will be released for PS4, Xbox One and PC in March 2018.