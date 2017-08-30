'Assassin's Creed Origins,' 'Final Fantasy XV' collaboration announced at Gamescom

Attendees of the Gamescom 2017 were able to have their special Assassin's Creed Origins and "Final Fantasy XV" Collab Artwork signed by Ashraf Ismail, game director at Ubisoft Montreal, and Hajime Tabata, director of "Final Fantasy XV." Ubisoft Blog

There were a lot of revelations and new announcements made at this year's Gamescom, and one of the most popular news that made the crowd cheer with excitement is that two of the most famous video games in the world, the "Assassin's Creed" and "Final Fantasy XV," are going to collaborate and appear in each franchise's gaming universe, making it a first time in gaming history.

"This collaboration is the result of being huge fans," said Ashraf Ismail, game director at Ubisoft Montreal. "There's a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn't be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other's work," he added.

According to Ubi Blog, the collaboration was a result of an informal meeting of both of the games' development teams at the Tokyo Game Show three years ago. Both parties are fans of each other's work, thus making this collaboration possible. To make things official, an artwork was released at Gamescom as well, showing "Bayek" from "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Noctis" from "Final Fantasy XV."

There were actually a lot of clues leading up to the announcement of the games' collaboration. Anyone who has seen the "Final Fantasy XV Omen" trailer might notice a flash of the "Assassin's Creed" logo on a newspaper, and "Final Fantasy" Easter eggs were present in both the "Assassin's Creed Origins" announcement trailer and Gamescom trailer.

It's a pretty exciting treat for the games' fans, as such a crossover has never been seen before. The collaboration will start on Aug. 30, as "Final Fantasy XV players" who already have the Dream Egg from the "Moogle Chocobo Carnival event" will receive an Assassin outfit for Noctis. The following day, Aug. 31, is also something to look forward to, as the "Assassin's Festival DLC" will be released for free.

No announcement has been made yet on how the "Final Fantasy" content will appear in the Assassin's Creed gaming universe.