Asia Bibi credits faith in Jesus with getting her through prison ordeal

Asia Bibi, who spent nearly a decade on death row in Pakistan, has said it was because of Jesus that she was able to get through the ordeal.

The Christian mother of three, who is now living with her family in Canada after being granted asylum there, told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that she had "held the hand of Christ" throughout her imprisonment, much of which was spent in solitary confinement.

"During my detention, I held the hand of Christ. It is thanks to him that I have stayed standing. Do not be afraid."

She was accused of blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad in 2009 and sentenced to death. After a long and difficult legal battle, she was eventually acquitted in 2018.

She moved to Canada because of the continued threats to her life after being released from prison.

She told ACN that she now wants to speak up for other victims of injustice in her native Pakistan, where many Christians and even moderate Muslims have fallen victim to its controversial blasphemy laws.

She believes her media profile has given her a voice to speak up for them and also credits the media with being alive today.

She said: "It is thanks to the media that I am still alive."

Despite everything she has gone through, she added that she still loves Pakistan.

"[Pakistan] is my homeland. I love Pakistan passionately," she said.

She is now appealing for asylum in France so that she can continue working with Anne-Isabelle Tollet, the French journalist who campaigned for her release and co-wrote her new book, Enfin Libre (Free At Last).

She was in France this week to promote the book.

"I have found a lot of love here," she said.