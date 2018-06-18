Asia Argento shares Bible verse and prayer following suicide of boyfriend Anthony Bourdain

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo Anthony Bourdain poses with Italian actor and director Asia Argento for the Women In The World Summit in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2018.

Italian actress Asia Argento has shared a prayer and a passage from the Book of John as she mourns the death of boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in his hotel room in France earlier this month.

Argento, who began dating the celebrity chef in 2016, recently shared a photo in an Instagram story post that included a part of John 8:32, which read 'Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free,' the Daily Mail reports.

Since the death of Bourdain, the actress has been sharing a series of inspirational posts. In another post, Argento shared a prayer in Spanish asking for guidance from God.

Argento also posted the lyrics to David Bowie's song "Lazarus" the day after Bourdain was cremated in France.

"Look up here, I'm in heaven. I've got scars that can't be seen. I've got drama, can't be stolen. Everybody knows me now. Look up here, man, I'm in danger. I've got nothing left to lose. I'm so high, it makes my brain whirl. Dropped my cell phone down below. Ain't that just like me?" the lyrics to Bowie's song read, according to Bustle.

Bourdain, 61, was found hanging in his room at the Le Chambard Hotel in France on June 8 by friend Eric Ripert, who was helping Bourdain film an episode of his hit food show 'Parts Unknown.'

Christian de Rocquigny, the prosecutor of Colmar in France's eastern Alsace region, said that there was no foul play in the celebrity chef's death.

Days after the suicide, Argento expressed her grief on social media, saying: "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated," the Daily Mail reported.

Bourdain is survived by his mother Gladys, his brother Christopher and 11-year-old daughter Ariane from his ex-wife Ottavia Busia.

People have left flowers, handwritten notes and numbers for suicide hotline outside Les Halles, Bourdain's shuttered restaurant in New York City, as a tribute to the late chef.