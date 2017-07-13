Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis news: 'Jobs' star breaks silence on cheating allegations
Ashton Kutcher has finally broken his silence regarding accusations that he cheated on his wife, Mila Kunis, with another woman.
The 39-year-old actor, who has been married to his former "That '70s Show" co-star since 2015, reacted to a story in Star magazine that included photos of him boarding a private plane with a brunette woman, along with the headline: "Hey, Ashton! Who's the girl?"
The gossip magazine suggested that Ashton and the unidentified woman were having an affair. It even referenced rumors that he two-timed his then-wife Demi Moore, which ultimately led to their divorce in late 2013. It turns out that the "Jobs" actor does have a close relationship with the brunette woman — she is a family member.
You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017
This is not the first time Kutcher has found himself embroiled in cheating allegations. While being honored with the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in April, the father-of-two addressed reports that he was unfaithful to Moore during their marriage.
"I'm also probably the first person to get this award for character who had his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer, like, five years ago," The Los Angeles Times quoted Kutcher. "Character comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow, with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer."
Currently, Kutcher is busy filming "The Long Home," an upcoming indie drama film directed by James Franco. While no details were given about the character he is playing, the actor joins Josh Hutcherson, Courtney Love, Scott Haze, Tim Blake Nelson, Robin Lord Taylor, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Zoe Levin, Josh Hartnett and Analeigh Tipton, The Wrap reported.
"The Long Home" follows a young contractor, Nathan Winer (Hutcherson), who is employed to build a honky-tonk bar in Tennessee by the man who murdered his father.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
-
Justin Bieber channels Hillsong: 'The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God!'
The devout Christian pop star, who has been visiting, praying and worshipping with other young Christians at Hillsong in Australia, posted on Instagram: 'Let the devil know NOT TODAY! The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship.'
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
- How this Jerusalem tattoo parlour is continuing a pilgrimage tradition since 1300
- Christian baker tells 'The View' hosts Jesus wouldn't bake a cake for a same-sex wedding
- Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Malta presses ahead with same-sex marriage despite opposition from Church groups
- Exorcisms CAN help with mental illness, says head of Russian Orthodox Church
- Don't put Bibles in aid packs for Muslim refugees, says Philippines archbishop
- ISIS has been purged from Mosul – but many Iraqi Christians fear returning home