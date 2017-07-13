Entertainment
Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians
Tragic human remains found at ancient biblical city
US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
Malta presses ahead with same-sex marriage despite opposition from Church groups
President Dwayne Johnson? Could Christians put their faith in The Rock?
The growth of UK pioneer missionaries for Jesus - and the gift of not fitting into social norms
Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
The 'death spiral' of decline looms for Southern Baptist churches – can it be stopped?
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis news: 'Jobs' star breaks silence on cheating allegations

Maolen Estomagulang

Actor Ashton Kutcher at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2017.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ashton Kutcher has finally broken his silence regarding accusations that he cheated on his wife, Mila Kunis, with another woman.

The 39-year-old actor, who has been married to his former "That '70s Show" co-star since 2015, reacted to a story in Star magazine that included photos of him boarding a private plane with a brunette woman, along with the headline: "Hey, Ashton! Who's the girl?"

The gossip magazine suggested that Ashton and the unidentified woman were having an affair. It even referenced rumors that he two-timed his then-wife Demi Moore, which ultimately led to their divorce in late 2013. It turns out that the "Jobs" actor does have a close relationship with the brunette woman — she is a family member.

This is not the first time Kutcher has found himself embroiled in cheating allegations. While being honored with the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in April, the father-of-two addressed reports that he was unfaithful to Moore during their marriage.

"I'm also probably the first person to get this award for character who had his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer, like, five years ago," The Los Angeles Times quoted Kutcher. "Character comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow, with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer."

Advertisement

Currently, Kutcher is busy filming "The Long Home," an upcoming indie drama film directed by James Franco. While no details were given about the character he is playing, the actor joins Josh Hutcherson, Courtney Love, Scott Haze, Tim Blake Nelson, Robin Lord Taylor, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Zoe Levin, Josh Hartnett and Analeigh Tipton, The Wrap reported.

"The Long Home" follows a young contractor, Nathan Winer (Hutcherson), who is employed to build a honky-tonk bar in Tennessee by the man who murdered his father.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY