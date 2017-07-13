Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis news: 'Jobs' star breaks silence on cheating allegations

Ashton Kutcher has finally broken his silence regarding accusations that he cheated on his wife, Mila Kunis, with another woman.

The 39-year-old actor, who has been married to his former "That '70s Show" co-star since 2015, reacted to a story in Star magazine that included photos of him boarding a private plane with a brunette woman, along with the headline: "Hey, Ashton! Who's the girl?"

The gossip magazine suggested that Ashton and the unidentified woman were having an affair. It even referenced rumors that he two-timed his then-wife Demi Moore, which ultimately led to their divorce in late 2013. It turns out that the "Jobs" actor does have a close relationship with the brunette woman — she is a family member.

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

This is not the first time Kutcher has found himself embroiled in cheating allegations. While being honored with the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in April, the father-of-two addressed reports that he was unfaithful to Moore during their marriage.

"I'm also probably the first person to get this award for character who had his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer, like, five years ago," The Los Angeles Times quoted Kutcher. "Character comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow, with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer."

Currently, Kutcher is busy filming "The Long Home," an upcoming indie drama film directed by James Franco. While no details were given about the character he is playing, the actor joins Josh Hutcherson, Courtney Love, Scott Haze, Tim Blake Nelson, Robin Lord Taylor, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Zoe Levin, Josh Hartnett and Analeigh Tipton, The Wrap reported.

"The Long Home" follows a young contractor, Nathan Winer (Hutcherson), who is employed to build a honky-tonk bar in Tennessee by the man who murdered his father.