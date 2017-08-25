'Ash vs Evil Dead' season 3 release date, plot news: Third run to dig deeper into Ash's family ties, his daughter to appear?

Promotional poster of "Ash vs Evil Dead." Facebook/ashvsevildead

In the upcoming season of "Ash vs Evil Dead," the family connections of Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) will be explored amid the growing bond between the three main stars, which includes Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ray Santiago) and Kelly Maxwell (Dana DeLorenzo).

The stars of the hit horror-comedy show recently spoke to Gamespot about what fans can expect in season 3.

A daughter of the titular character may be introduced but has yet to be identified. She could be his offspring with current love interest Linda Emery (Michelle Hurd), who was last seen in the finale sharing an intimate moment with Ash on stage at his appreciation ceremony.

Campbell teased that his character "may be raising an unruly opinionated daughter." This suggests that the show might jump a number of years forward in the timeline when the daughter has already grown up a bit.

On the other hand, the daughter may be someone from Ash's past that hasn't been revealed yet. The show is known for bringing in members of Ash's family and raising the stakes of the narrative.

Ash's estranged father, Brock Williams (Lee Majors), was introduced last season which grounded his reckless character and made him appear more caring and relatable.

DeLorenzo stated that what season 3 will be focusing on is the idea of family.

"You have these three underdogs who have become a family. And then introducing actual family into that and how that changes the dynamics of these characters fulfills their destinies, in a way," the star explained.

It remains to be seen who in Ash's family will make an appearance and how they will affect the storyline going forward.

There is no premiere date set yet for "Ash vs Evil Dead" season 3 but it is expected to premiere towards the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2018.