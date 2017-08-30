'Ash vs. Evil Dead' season 3 plot news: Ash's back story to be explored in 'game-changer' season

Promotional poster with protagonist Ash for 'Ash vs Evil Dead' Facebook/ashvsevildead

Ashley J. Williams is coming back to TV screens this fall, and "Ash vs. Evil Dead" star Bruce Campbell has already promised that season 3 will be nothing short of a game-changer.

Season 3 will be exploring more of Ash's story, revealed the show's stars Campbell, Dana DeLorenzo, and Ray Santiago. Season 2 explored Ash's relationship with his father Brock Williams (Lee Majors).

"What I really think that season three is focusing on is the idea of family," DeLorenzo told Gamespot. "You have these three underdogs who have become a family. And then introducing actual family into that and how that changes the dynamics of these characters fulfills their destinies, in a way."

Campbell also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that "Ash vs. Evil Dead" will be looking into his character's myth.

"We felt it was time to explore a little more of Ash Williams' myth because he is foretold in an ancient book — this is not me, this is the character talking — and it was time to crack into that," he said. "He's not just a loser in a trailer park. He is foretold. So, why? Why him?"

Fans were worried about the show's fate after showrunner Craig DiGregorio left the series, but Campbell wants to assure viewers everywhere that the next season of "Ash vs. Evil Dead" will be a game-changer and will have people picking their jaws up off the floor.

Netflix's "Daredevil" showrunner Mark Verheiden replaced DiGregorio. According to Santiago, Verheiden really wanted to focus on the core of the characters. He also warned fans to expect the unexpected, as season 3 will have the one of the show's biggest season finales. "People are going to be laughing and crying," he said. "They're not going to see it coming!"

There is no release date yet for "Ash vs. Evil Dead." The season 2 Blu-ray of the show was released last Aug. 22.