'Ash vs Evil Dead' news: No season 3 announcement yet

Promotional poster with protagonist Ash for "Ash vs Evil Dead" Facebook/ashvsevildead

"Ash vs Evil Dead," produced by Starz, has already had two seasons. After being well-received by the fans of the "Evil Dead" horror franchise, people have eagerly been waiting for season 3. Unfortunately, there is currently no announcement yet as to when the new season will be aired. This may worry some fans of the show especially since big-named television shows have already announced their own respective release dates.

According to some rumors, it is suspected that the show will air sometime during fall of this year — which would be consistent with the two previous seasons' release schedule. In an interview with Bruce Campbell, who is the star of the series, he stated that he has yet to receive news on when season 3 will be released.

Campbell speculates that it could either be aired in the fall as expected, or it might be bumped to early 2018. Campbell also mentioned that the next season will take the show to new heights — revealing that Ash has a daughter and that demons are going to be after her.

This year looks to be a promising one for horror fans — with exciting releases such as the much anticipated second season of "Stranger Things" and "The Walking Dead" season 8. Both series will be airing on October. It is perhaps because of this that the showrunners have decided to postpone the release of "Ash vs Evil Dead." With the lack of marketing activities and the stiff competition, the possibility of a fall release might be a little too optimistic for fans.

Luckily enough, Campbell already confirmed that shooting for season 3 has been completed since June — so at least that guarantees fans that the next season will air. Right now, viewers will just have to wait since it is only a matter of time before Starz holds a press conference to announce a release date for the show's third installment.