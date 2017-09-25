'Arrow'-verse crossover: 'Crisis on Earth X' brings uninvited guests to Barry, Iris' wedding; Ray makes live-action debut

The special cover for "Crisis on Earth X" by Phil Jimenez Twitter/CW_Arrow

Fans of "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Arrow" are in for a major crossover once again this year. This time around, the big crossover will not only unite the superheroes, it will also mark the introduction of a new character in the DC TV universe in The CW.

As revealed by Warner Bros, the big crossover is titled "Crisis on Earth X" and production has recently begun. All the superheroes will be attending Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) wedding, but uninvited guests will be showing up to ruin the couple's big day. The villains from Earth X will be crashing the party with a big and dark goal in mind.

Executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg said that they thought of this year's crossover to be similar to the yearly crossovers in the comics between the Justice League and the Justice Society. In honor of the big television special, they had renowned comic book artist Phil Jimenez to make a custom cover for the event, and it suggests which characters will be there.

The cover suggests that the Flash, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) will be confronting evil versions of themselves. It is likely that Gustin, Benoist, and Amell will also be playing their evil doppelgangers as she was tapped to lend her voice to her character's Earth-X counterpart in the animated series "Freedom Fighters: The Ray."

With that in mind, the crossover will also introduce Ray, played by Russell Tovey, from the said animated series who also voiced the character. Captain Cold is also on the cover, meaning Wentworth Miller will likely be returning to reprise his role. Zari (Tala Ashe) from "Legends of Tomorrow" is shown sporting a mysterious amulet.

The big crossover event will be shown on two nights. The episodes for "The Flash" as well as "Legends of Tomorrow" will air on their respective time slots on Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28. The crossover episode for "Arrow" will air 9 p.m. EDT on Monday, following "Supergirl" at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.