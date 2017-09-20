'Arrow' season 6 spoilers: Stephen Amell reveals series intro is a huge spoiler

A promotional photo for The CW hit series, "Arrow." Facebook/CWArrow

Stephen Amell, who stars as Oliver Queen in the series, revealed that the "Arrow" season 6 intro is a huge spoiler, which is why it has been kept under wraps. The actor also dropped some interesting details about the upcoming installment.

For over half a decade, the American television series has welcomed viewers with four simple words: "My name is Oliver Queen." However, the newest intro needs to be veiled for the time because it gives away too much. At the New Jersey Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, the actor was asked to tease the opening narration for season 6, but he refused to oblige.

Amell said via ComicBook, "Everyone always asks me if I will do the 'Arrow' intro. And I have to tell you, I can't do it this year for a very specific reason. Because me doing the 'Arrow' intro is probably the biggest spoiler that I can possibly drop about the show. Sorry. I would get in so much trouble." It is safe to speculate that this is because the season 6 intro will address the aftermath of the fifth season's finale, which saw almost all the main characters caught in an explosion.

Considering the fact that the aftermath will be slowly revealed, it makes sense that the actor would have to keep it a secret. Moreover, he managed to drop a few teasers about what fans can expect from Green Arrow in the next installment. He shared, "You will see a new Arrow suit this year. It's a strange thing. Oliver actually this season is a very contented individual. At least so far."

Amell went on to divulge, "Methinks that will probably change, based on just 120some episodes of history. But I've seen three episodes and he's smiling a lot more... It's nice as an actor to not be a stick in the mud all the time." Since the "cheerful" Oliver is probably going to be seen in the first few episodes, it is certainly refreshing that viewers will not get a depressing intro to the season.

Meanwhile, Amell has also told everyone what to expect of Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) in "Arrow" season 6. Black Siren is the evil doppelganger of Laurel Lance from Earth-2. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he hinted, "She looks exactly like Lauren Lance, she is Laurel Lance. Laurel Lance is the most famous dead person in Star City, so eventually, at some point, if she is reintroduced into public life, how do we unpack that? I'm excited for that. That's the dynamic I think could be interesting."

The dynamics of the character will be revealed when "Arrow" season 6 premieres on Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ETD on The CW.