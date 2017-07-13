'Arrow' season 6 spoilers, plot news: Deathstroke returns as series regular, may mentor Oliver again

After a long hiatus, Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett) or codename Deathstroke is coming back to "Arrow" as a regular character in season 6.

Season 5 closed with the entire island of Lian Yu up in flames after Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) committed suicide, triggering a massive explosion. Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and his son were lucky enough to leave on time but his allies got left behind. Apparently, for a mission that involved his own blood, Oliver went the distance to ensure its success. He asked for help from his superhuman friends, and from a totally unexpected character, Slade.

For the first time since season 2, fans saw Oliver's greatest adversary once again. After killing Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) and wreaking havoc in Starling City, many thought that the superhero was going to exact his revenge. Such is why many were shocked when he invited the deadly assassin to join his alliance. However, Slade was visibly saner than he was three seasons ago, and judging by the events that happened in Lian Yu, he may rebuild his mentor-student relationship with Oliver in "Arrow" season 6.

According to TV Line, Amell had confirmed that Slade is appearing "multiple times this year." However, that is not a guarantee that he survived the blast.

In the same open panel interview during the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest, Amell shared that even though Oliver's life has changed, he will still suffer from flashbacks. "They are a part of the show's DNA," he briefly explained. With this information, Slade may return to the show through one of Oliver's visions.

The CW has yet to announce the release date for the premiere episode of "Arrow" season 6. Based on the show's usual broadcast schedule, Cinema Blend predicts airing to begin early October of this year.