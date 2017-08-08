'Arrow' season 6 release date, cast news: Sydelle Noel's character to reveal Oliver Queen's secrets?

The image features Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak of "Arrow." Facebook/CWarrow

Exciting things are in store for the fans of "Arrow." When the superhero television series returns for its sixth season in October, a brand-new character will be introduced.

Sydelle Noel, best known for her role as Cherry "Junk Chain" Bang in Netflix's "GLOW," has joined the cast of "Arrow" season 6. She will play Samanda Watson, an FBI agent entrusted with investigating Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) association with the Green Arrow, Variety reported.

The character is described as "intelligent and poised with a no nonsense attitude." Also, she will not rest nor give up until Green Arrow's secrets are exposed to the world.

Samanda is just one of two badass new characters coming to "Arrow" season 6. Though casting has been set in stone yet, Ricardo Diaz Jr., also known as Richard Dragon, might make his appearance in the upcoming season.

Richard Dragon is extremely adept in combat to the point of having the capacity to break down and pinpoint his opponent's weaknesses and strengths. He vows to take revenge on the Green Arrow for the death of his father, Ricardo Diaz Sr.

It looks like Oliver will be facing off against multiple villains in "Arrow" season 6. Executive producer Wendy revealed that the adversaries in the upcoming installment will be as powerful and intriguing as the ones they have had in the past seasons.

"As usual, every season we want to try to up the stakes and do something different," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding, "This will be something we've never seen before. These people, or this person, won't just be somebody that's a thorn in Oliver's side, but it'll affect the whole team personally and very directly."

"Arrow" season 6 is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.