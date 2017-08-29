'Arrow' season 6 release date, cast news: Showrunner teases Michael Emerson's villainous identity

Season 6 of "Arrow" will air in October. Facebook/CWarrow

Ever since critically-acclaimed actor Michael Emerson was cast in the sixth season of "Arrow," there has been speculation on who he might possibly portray in the superhero show.

Co-showrunner Wendy Mericle spoke with TVLine and confirmed that the "Lost" star will be playing one of two major threats to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) this coming season.

"This character that we're having [Michael] play is somewhat similar to people he has played in the past. But we had many conversations with him about how to make it different, and what elements we could bring to the character to change it up," she explained.

Emerson played computer expert Harold Finch in "Person of Interest," which strongly suggests that he might play the mysterious Cayden James whose appearance wasn't fully shown on "Arrow" in the previous season.

James was the leader of Helix, an organization that recruited talented computer hackers. He was captured by A.R.G.U.S. but was later able to break out with the help of Helix allies and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). James was credited as having great computer skills that surpassed Smoak's hacking abilities.

Aside from "Person of Interest," Emerson portrayed Benjamin Linus in the series "Lost." The character was a manipulative puppet master of sorts who schemed to get what he wanted. He also took on the role of William Hinks on "The Practice" as a meticulous serial killer.

Mericle praised Emerson's performances and said that he was a dream to work with on the show.

"I think he's doing an amazing job. We've seen some dailies of some of his episodes and he's just fantastic. He's a really understated, subtle actor, and that brings a different energy on set. It's great," she further expressed.

The season 6 premiere of "Arrow" will air on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.