'Arrow' season 6 release date, cast news: Colton Hayes teases Arsenal comeback

Promotional photo for "Arrow." Facebook/ CWArrow

In the upcoming sixth season of the hit CW series "Arrow," actor Colton Haynes teased that his character Roy Harper may be coming back to the team.

When someone asked Haynes on social media whether he would be returning to the show, Haynes replied on Twitter with, "Roy's coming back very soon." This energized his fans who shared his reply over a thousand times and will be looking out for him in the new season.

Harper was the sidekick of Arrow a.k.a. Oliver Queen played by Stephen Amell. However, Queen was not always keen from the start on having a fighting partner in crime. Harper was just very persevering in getting the attention of Queen to have him as an ally. Queen eventually accepted and trained him and would later be named Arsenal.

Along with Harper also came Felicity Smoak played by Emily Bett Rickards and John Diggle portrayed by David Ramsey. The team was together until season 4 when Harper left town in order to protect Queen wherein he faked his own death. His presence was missed in season 5 but is now expected by the fans to make an appearance in the 100th episode of "Arrow" marking his return.

In related news, Liam Hall was recently cast as the son of Slade Wilson a.k.a. Deathstroke played by Manu Bennett. Hall will play Joe Wilson, a member of the secret Australian agency A.S.I.S. He is currently in a remote Kasnian prison using the alias Kane Wolfman, and fighting to protect his life. It remains to be seen how Joe's story arc will play into the narrative of Queen and Team Arrow.

Other "Arrow" characters include Speedy a.k.a. Thea Queen played by Willa Holland and Malcolm Merlyn portrayed by John Barowman.

The season 6 premiere of "Arrow" begins on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.