'Arrow' season 6 premiere date, spoilers: Black Canary–Black Siren face-off teased in latest promotional images

The promotional poster for the television show from The CW, "Arrow." Facebook/CWArrow

The season 6 premiere of The CW's "Arrow" is just a few weeks away and promotional images for the first episode, titled "Fallout," have been released. The teaser photos reveal that two of the series' femme fatales, Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), will have an intense showdown.

While the production team of "Arrow" is keeping plot details of the upcoming season under wraps, teasers have given fans clues on what to expect from the season 6 premiere.

For one, the return of Black Canary will be met with a challenge as Black Siren threatens to bring her down. The photos reveal a few men lying unconscious on the floor, with Black Canary and Black Siren facing each other.

According to Comic Book, the unconscious people might be the members of Black Siren's group, who were seemingly taken down by Black Canary.

Based on the promotional images, Black Siren may have grown even stronger since the last season, where she was known as a backup of the villain Prometheus (Josh Segarra). This time around, Black Siren may have gained more influence as she recruits more followers in her team.

So far, the teasers for "Arrow" season 6 have mostly kept the fate of the lead characters a secret following the season 5 finale's cliffhanger. To recall, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and the rest of Team Arrow were on the island of Lian Yu when a huge explosion occurred. There are no hints until now if some of the people on the island died.

While the viewers have no idea which of the Team Arrow members survived after last season's explosion, Screen Rant reported the names of the characters appearing in "Arrow" season 6.

For the first episode, it is already confirmed that Black Canary and Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez) will be appearing, especially since their respective actors have been promoted to series regulars.

"Arrow" season 6 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.