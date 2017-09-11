'Arrow' season 6 plot news, spoilers: Colton Haynes teases a big character return

Season 6 of "Arrow" will air in October. Facebook/CWarrow

Is "Arrow" sidekick Roy Harper coming back to the show? Colton Haynes says yes, but fans have reason not to get excited just yet.

The final episode of season 5 saw the suicide of Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra), which resulted in a massive explosion on the island of Lian Yu. The explosion means that several characters will not be returning to "Arrow" in season 6, but all hope is not lost since there might be a big character return in the books.

When a fan lamented on Twitter how much she missed seeing Roy on the show, Haynes responded by saying, "Roy's coming back very soon."

Roy, also known as Arsenal, was the original sidekick to Green Arrow/Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), but Haynes left the show in season 3.

His departure was left open ended, however, as Roy was the one who took the fall for Oliver by claiming that he was Arrow. Roy landed in prison and stayed there until Oliver was able to break him out. Forced into hiding to conceal his identity, Roy has been missing in action for the following seasons, with the exception of a single episode in season 4.

Fans are advised to wait for the official announcement, as Roy was also said to make a comeback in season 5. There were no appearances the whole season from the "Scream Queens" and "American Horror Story" actor, however.

Amell told ComicBook during Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Nashville, Tennessee in July that he was fond of working with Haynes.

"I miss Colton Haynes' handsome face every single day," he said. "If we end this show, whenever it happens to end, without seeing Roy Harper again, I think we will have made a tragic mistake."

"Arrow" season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.