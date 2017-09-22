'Arrow' season 6 plot news: Black Siren to become new villain

The promotional poster for the television show by CW, "Arrow." Facebook/CWArrow

Stephen Amell's Green Arrow/Oliver Queen may have just defeated his most challenging enemy by far at the end of season 5 in the form of Prometheus, played by Adrian Chase. It seems that the producers of the show are already raring to physically and emotionally test the character's limits in season 6.

Executive Producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim revealed that in the upcoming season, "Arrow" will come face-to-face with not just one new antagonist, but a whole group of them. Viewers from all around the world are in for an interesting season as one of the main villains being brought in for season 6 is Black Siren, the villain alter ego of Earth-2's Laurel Lance.

This move is sure to bring about many complications due to Oliver Queen's emotional connection with Earth-1's recently diseased Laurel Lance, also known as Black Canary – a beloved public figure and Oliver Queen's on-again-off-again girlfriend as well as longtime friend.

According to Den of Geek, not only will the reintroduction of Laurel Lance affect Oliver, but it will also be interesting to see the effect of her presence in Star City as its citizens consider her an important public servant. Black Siren may or may not use this influence to her advantage and attempt to do some serious damage.

Another emotional connection that may take center stage in season 6 is Oliver Queen's relationship with his son, William. The trailer for season 6 episode 1 shown at Comic-Con last June gave fans a glimpse into the dynamic between Oliver and William, and how much the explosion changed things between them.

"Where do you think the bad man is?" asked Oliver to William, to which William responded by pointing at his father and saying, "You." This is definitely an exciting turn of events that fans can expect to unravel in the upcoming season. It is possible that in season 6, fans will see Oliver move to improve his relationship with William and place his role as a father as top priority.

"Arrow" season 6 episode 1 titled "The Fallout" will premiere on Oct. 12.