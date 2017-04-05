'Arrow' season 5 spoilers, plot news: Oliver and Felicity's breakup to be tackled after hiatus, showrunner reveals

Things are about to get more intense as "Arrow" season 5 returns on April 26, after a hiatus. The new season will involve an issue that has been looming over the well-loved pair, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

It can be recalled that Oliver and Felicity previously got engaged. However, because of Oliver's dishonesty about his son, William, and other events that caused Felicity to feel like she has had enough, she called off the engagement by walking out on him. After that, the show never really dwelled on the issue of their breakup anymore, which left the fans hanging. But soon, the show will finally shed some light on the matter.

Showrunner Marc Guggenheim recently spoke with TVLine and revealed that season 5 episode 20 titled "Underneath," which is the second episode after the hiatus, will tackle Oliver and Felicity's breakup. "One of the things that we've always wanted to do, and I think a lot of the fans have asked for, is basically deal with the consequences of Episode 415 [when] Oliver and Felicity ended their engagement and broke up," he told the publication. "They never really had a full-on discussion or exploration of why that breakup happened. Felicity just sort of reached her breaking point and walked out the door."

Guggenheim also revealed that Oliver and Felicity's breakup will come up because of the events in episode 19 titled "Dangerous Liaisons," which airs as "Arrow" season 5 returns from its short break.

The pair's relationship has been an integral part of the show since the start, but it is also one of the controversial issues in the fandom, according to Screen Rant. This is because in the comics, Oliver, also known as the Green Arrow, is supposed to be with a Black Canary, and not with Felicity, a tech genius.

While Oliver used to be with Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), who both suited up as the sonic scream–equipped vigilante at different times, his relationship with each of them did not last. Now, there is a new Black Canary in town — detective-turned-vigilante Tina Boland (Juliana Harkavy). It has previously been revealed that Tina is only her undercover name, and that her real name is Dinah Drake. In the comics, Dinah is the original Black Canary. Could this mean she and Oliver could be paired up in the future?