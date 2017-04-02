'Arrow' season 5 spoilers, cast news: Oliver, Diggle to break Felicity's connection to Helix; EP confirms Felicity will never put on a superhero suit

"Arrow" season 5 is down to a few more episodes before its finale, and things are heating up more as Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) becomes hell-bent on taking down Prometheus (Josh Segarra) once and for all.

Felicity was introduced to a hacktivist group called Helix a few episodes back. With all the technology that they can get their hands into, plus their skills in getting all kinds of information, Felicity has teamed up with Helix to take down Adrian Chase, also known as Prometheus. Earlier this season, the mind game–loving villain tricked Oliver (Stephen Amell), also known as the Green Arrow, into killing her boyfriend, detective Billy (Tyler Ritter). With her desperation, she ends up transforming into someone who will do whatever it takes, even if it contradicts her morals, just to seek justice for Billy.

This new attitude of hers has made Oliver and John (David Ramsey) concerned that she might be getting herself into a lot of trouble as she further goes down the dark path with Helix. In the upcoming 19th episode titled "Dangerous Liaisons," the two guys will try to get her out of the hacktivist group, but it looks like she is not going to give in that easily as she is heard in the trailer saying, "You'll have to stop me," after Oliver tells her to not push through with her plan to take on Prometheus by herself. However, according to Comic Book Movie, it might just be Team Arrow's best chance at stopping the psychotic enemy that has been plaguing them all season.

In other news, despite the heroic antics that Felicity is doing lately, executive producer Marc Guggenheim has reportedly confirmed that she will not be suiting up as a superhero on "Arrow." It looks like her appearance in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 as s a superhero in an alternate reality will be the first and last time for the fans to see her in such costume.

"For as long as I'm involved with the show, the two things I never want to do is kill off Thea (Willa Holland) and put Felicity in a mask and a costume," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Thea, because we've taken so many family members away from Oliver, and Felicity, because when you put a character like that in a costume, I think it diminishes who that character is and it makes the idea of superheroics seem silly."

