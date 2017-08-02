'Arrested Development' season 5 release date, spoilers: Next installment will focus on who killed Lucille Austero
After four years, fans will get to see the Bluth family again with the hit comedy "Arrested Development" returning for its fifth season sometime next year. The upcoming installment will take on the mysterious death of a supposed family friend.
The new season will revolve around the death and disappearance of Lucille Austero (Liza Minelli). Apparently, she was pushed down the Bluth Family stair-car with Buster Bluth (Tony Hale) charged with the crime. Her body, however, disappeared, which hinted that there was a conspiracy at play.
Each of the Bluth family members has a good reason to get rid of Austero. Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) had an outstanding loan of $700,000 from her and tried to manipulate her to cancel the loan. Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) was imprisoned because of Austero's testimony. Tobias Funke (David Cross) was threatened by her for being a child predator.
Bateman revealed that the show's creator Mitchell Hurwitz has mapped out three acts to an overarching story involving the disappearance of Austero. Season 4 was the origin of the narrative while the next installment will be the investigation into the family's motives behind the crime.
Bateman further added, "[The] third act presumably will be done if we can all get it together at a later date, maybe in another few years. We're kind of turning into a Michael Apted 'Seven Up!' thing."
This strongly suggests here that the third and final act will reveal the real killer of Austero.
A picture was recently tweeted out by Bateman, signaling the start of production of the new season. "Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th," the caption stated.
Other notable characters include George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), Gob Bluth (Will Arnett), and George-Michael Bluth (Michael Sera).
Fans will have to wait for the fifth season of "Arrested Development" when it premieres on Netflix sometime in 2018.
