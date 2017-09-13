'ARMS' video game news: Update 3.0 offers new control customization option

A promotional poster for the 'ARMS' open invitational tournament event. Facebook/Nintendo

Players of the Nintendo video game "ARMS" will be receiving an update to change a few things in the game. The update will be dubbed as 3.0, and will grant players access to a whole new character, and a few controller options to improve video game experience.

In a tweet from Nintendo UK, they excitedly announced that the next update will present the option for players to be able to customize or remap the controls as they see fit. The tweet stated "Big news, fighting fans! #ARMS Ver. 3 will allow you to remap the controls to the buttons of your choice! How's that for flexibility?" This is a long-awaited issue that fans of the video game wanted to address.

According to Polygon, the absence of a customization feature was something that the fans have been criticizing ever since the game was released on the Nintendo Switch. Particularly, the left Joy-Con's analog stick has not been the most efficient means of controlling the in-game characters, and does not make for a universally pleasant user experience. These days, it is customary for video games to usually offer the option for players to customize controls.

Another welcome feature that the 3.0 update will bring is the option for players to adjust the in-game characters' motion sensitivity. With these updates, only time will tell just how significantly the change in player experience is going to be. However, it is almost ensured that players will be able to enjoy the game better, but will the update be a little too late? At this point, it does not matter since fans will have a good reason to come back to the game.

According to Siliconera, Lola Pop will also be headed towards the Nintendo Switch along with the 3.0 update. For sure, players are excited to utilize her unique abilities, and the timing of her release and the expanse in controller mapping is definitely not a coincidence. At the end of the day, the verdict will not come down to improved enjoyment, but it might actually be about in-game balance since players might find some advantages that they can exploit.

Right now, there is no confirmed release date for the update, but it should be arriving very soon.