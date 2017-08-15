'ARMS' gameplay, update 2.1 for Nintendo Switch news: Fighters and weapons' abilities go through some adjustments

Max Brass, a character on "ARMS" Twitter/NintendoARMS

It looks like Nintendo has done some tweaking in their latest update for "ARMS" on the Switch console. Update 2.1 carries not only the given bug fixes; there were also some adjustments made in terms of the fighters' abilities and some weapons.

For those who are unfamiliar with the game, "ARMS" is a fighting game wherein the playable fighters use weapons that are extensions of their arms. Each playable character as well as the arm have specific abilities, and even though they have uniquely designed weapons, they can be customized as the player unlocks modes and gains access to certain content. This game is also exclusive on the Nintendo Switch.

As revealed by the official Nintendo website, update 2.1 lists a number of adjustments. They have moved the "Training" mode to the top menu, and added five more exercises to this mode with corresponding levels of difficulty. They have even adjusted the way the gauge fills, and therefore lessens the amount gained for the punches that do not connect with the opponent.

For battles that involve three to four players, instructions will be displayed regarding switching targets before the battle begins. A cursor will be shown above the current target for a time. The hitbox sizes for players have also been adjusted, and therefore fixed the issues where hits would not get registered.

The biggest adjustments came in the form of the fighters as mentioned earlier. Four of the characters and their arms have gone through some fixes that will ensure a more balanced gameplay. Master Mummy now has an increased dash and movement speed when they jump. Mechanica also has increased movement speed when jumping.

Kid Cobra, on the other hand, now has an adjusted floatation when they perform a jump attack. As for Byte and Barq, Barq now has been trained to get up faster.

As for the weapons, the boomerang now has an increased speed when thrown in a wide curve, increased extension speed, and increased homing abilities. The coolerang also has increased extension speed and homing. The revolver also has increased extension speed, alongside an increased retraction speed, improved curving performance, and a required less time to start a rush to firing the first shot.