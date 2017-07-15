Arms gameplay news: Version 2.0 allows players to control Hedlok Scramble and Max Brass
The latest update of Nintendo Switch exclusive "Arms" adds a slew of features to its gameplay including the addition of boss Max Brass into the existing roster of playable characters, and an all-new versus mode that gives players a chance to temporarily transform into the game's biggest challenge, Hedlok Scramble.
Arm's big bad boss, Hedlok, headlined the Arms 2.0 patch. In a brand-new versus mode, players can go head-to-head as they battle for the chance to obtain a capsule containing the villain's mask. When used, this item will temporarily transform any player into Hedlok himself but only for a limited amount of time.
"If one player turns into Hedlok, it'll be up to the other players to take him down. The Hedlok mode won't just be available in one v one versus modes. It'll be available online and in every multiplayer mode," explained the game's producer Kosuke Yabuki to Eurogamer.
Aside from being able to play using one of the game's hard-hitting bosses from the Grand Prix mode, Max Brass, players can fight on his Skylofts Arena.
Nintendo also tweaked a couple of other characters. Many "Arms" gamers have complained about Ribbon Girl's ability to stay airborne during one particular stage, and Kid Cobra winning unfairly because he can jump and punch repeatedly. The update solved this problem by "adjusting the balance" of such characters.
In the same interview with Eurogamer, Yabuki expressed that he knows fans of characters like Ribbon Girl and Kid Cobra are not going to be happy with the changes. However, he pointed out that he does not like winning "using one technique over and over again" and "repeating the same thing."
"Arms" 2.0's change log, which was posted on Twitter, shows that three new arms were also added to the game, namely the Nade, Roaster, and Kablammer. The arena, which also sees players fighting on giant, spinning tops called the Snake Park, is also removed from the Ranked mode.
