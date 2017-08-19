'ARMS' DLC news, updates: New character teased on social media; game showing signs of stagnation?

A promotional image for Nintendo's "ARMS" fighting game. Nintendo

A new downloadable content (DLC) character for "ARMS" has been teased on social media. However, will this addition save the game from stagnation?

Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for "ARMS" released an obscure GIF that hints at the identity of the next DLC character. Even though it is difficult to make out whoever is featured in the clip, it is safe to assume that it is a new character.

A little over a week after character Max Brass was released, Mic Network was able to snag something potentially interesting for fans of the cartoonish pugilistic video game. The tweet that was posted was in Japanese, and translating it did very little in helping uncover the message that was embedded.

According to Twinfinite, the game is lacking severely in content. The repetitive nature of the game is taking a toll on its players, despite accruing decent reviews from critics and Nintendo fans alike upon its release in June. The sales have been decent, with over a million copies flying off the shelves. However, Nintendo hasn't followed up as far as updates are concerned — besides the usual balancing.

Additionally, critics also added that "ARMS" should follow the footsteps of "Splatoon" which was diligent in providing additional content for fans to enjoy. It is even surmised that the slow pace of dishing out content could be what's holding potential customers back from purchasing the game.

Nintendo might be busy with other things, but "ARMS" will lose its fanbase soon if the game does not provide more content for its players — which is the usual trend of fighting games that lack characters and varying game modes.

Even if "ARMS" has a volleyball mini-game and an online ranked matchmaking system, there just isn't enough to go around to keep the fans interested.

Destructoid even stumbled upon a fan art of the game ported to the Game Boy Advance. Perhaps this is just an opinion but it also speaks volumes on how simplistic the game is perceived by others.

"ARMS" is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.