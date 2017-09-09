'ARMA 3' DLC news: 'Laws of War' adds single-player campaign, weapons, and vehicles

Promotional photo for "ARMA 3's" "Laws of War" DLC. ARMA 3 Official Website

The next big expansion for "ARMA 3" is now live on Microsoft Windows, OS X, and Linux – adding new exciting features and game modes to the military tactical shooter video game.

On the game's official website, "ARMA 3" creative director Jay Crowe discussed some of the major additions in the "Laws of War" content pack. To begin with, the said downloadable content (DLC) will introduce a humanitarian-themed faction called International Development & Aid Project (IDAP).

IDAP is a non-governmental organization that is specialized in rapidly responding to humanitarian disasters. It will provide a new single-player mission, dubbed the "Remnants of War," which will test the player's mettle.

In this new mini-campaign, players take on the role of Nathan MacDade, an explosive specialist working for the IDAP. He is sent on the Altis, the main island in the Mediterranean country of the Republic of Altis and Stratis, to help in the clean-up of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and minefields that are still scattered after the war.

"The humanitarian faction is important because it unlocks a different kind of perspective on the battlefield," said Crowe in a report by PC Gamer. "It's a viewpoint that has a specific role and mission, but one that's non-military. Four years on from 'Arma 3's' original release, it challenges us as designers to create new kinds of gameplay, and enables us to present players with a new experience."

In addition, the "Laws of War" DLC added several gears that will help players carry out their duties. This includes safety vests, hard hats, press helmets, messenger bags, ear protectors, and safety goggles.

A series of brand new vehicles will also be added. This includes an EH302 medium-lift utility helicopter, a Utility Drone, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal drone and a commercial minibus hybrid vehicle primarily.

The "Laws of War" DLC of "ARMA 3" is now available for only $11.99.