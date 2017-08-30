'Ark:Survival Evolved' now available

Screenshot from the "Ark: Survival Evolved" official launch trailer. YouTube/Ark: Survival Evolved

"Ark Survival: Evolved" has finally been launched after several delays and pushbacks. Prior to the game's release, an official launch trailer was unveiled by Studio Wildcard, offering a glimpse of what's in store for players of the game's full access version.

In a statement made by Studio Wildcard alongside the trailer's official release, it said: "That was just the beginning; now we'll be entering the next phase of our journey. Players who have been with us throughout this early access program and were excited with the launch of each update, have even more reason to be excited!"

"ARK is going to become even more fun with surprise new content at launch and beyond, as we continue to have a behemoth amount of additional gameplay, creatures, and story elements in the works. The adventure has only begun!"

In the trailer, different environments are shown pertaining to the various kinds of atmosphere and setting players will be able to access. Other new activities are shown as well such as base-building (above and below water), various Otter-involved activities, possibly taming fiery flaming birds, and even riding robotic dinosaurs.

According to the game developers, even though players can finally play the full version of "Ark Survival: Evolved," it does not mean that game updates and refinement will stop there. There are still a couple of updates and in-depth gaming experience waiting to be divulged in the coming weeks and months, so players will still have something to look forward to.

The game was initially scheduled for a release on Aug. 8 but was later moved to Aug. 29 due to some technical difficulties. The delay proved to be useful and necessary concerning the Ragnarok DLC update, and finally, players are able to get their hands on the game.

"Ark Survival: Evolved" is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (PS4).