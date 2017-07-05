Entertainment
Exhilarating Spider-Man: Homecoming has an important lesson for Christian leaders
Scholar solves a biblical riddle: uncovers 'sister' to the oldest copy of the Old Testament
Viral clip shows priest's stunning dance moves in flash mob
Revealed: Abuse survivor's angry response to Church official's note about him to General Synod ...
Looking for a 'faith lift'? Join 20,000 Christians and friends at J.John's Just One
Don't believe his defenders: George Carey was right to resign
Vatican rocked as police 'break-up drug-fulled orgy at Cardinal's apartment'
Why will this tormented sex abuse survivor be protesting at General Synod in York this weekend?
Eternal life comes cheap: Why does Doctor Who have a problem with death?
The Parable of the Tennis: Wimbledon church raises thousands of pounds from car park charges

'ARK: Survival Evolved' updates on Xbox One: Admin command activation, 'The Center' cheat and more now available

Sotero Nacional

A promotional photo for "Ark: Survival Evolved"Twitter/Ark: Survival Evolved

Fans of the popular dinosaur-survival game "ARK: Survival Evolved" got a much welcome update that was made available online for Xbox One and PC platforms.

For Xbox One users, they can now enjoy the following v757 updates. The Admin command menu can now be activated by pressing the controller buttons LB, RB, X, Y simultaneously on the Pause Menu.

If players want to experience "The Center" map without going through "The Island" stages, they can launch "The Island" and then open the command menu. They then can type in "playercommand Ascend2" and will be able to load "The Center."

Additionally, the next update v758 will fix memory-related crashes when many creatures gather in one area. The fix will stop this from happening. However, some creatures will not be streamlined properly and may not look accurate. That will be solved in a next patch.

For PC users, there are plenty of new features and updates included in the v260 patch. First of all, there is the new Saber model which is able to harvest hide and pelt faster. The fall damage is also reduced.

Advertisement

There is a new item called the Tek Trough which is powered by the Tek Generator. Players will find this useful as it refrigerates food and keeps it fresh longer. This is important for the prolonged survival on the island.

There are several new host options which include the disabling of respawn animation and the allowing of unlimited "respecs" or chances to rebuild the character's ability set.

"Ark: Survival Evolved" web and video producer "Wildcard Chris" tweeted out the patch which many PC fans like "Admiral Grimbly" and "TheRiisingSun" praised and then replied favorably on Twitter.

Users can look forward to the PlayStation 4 patch as it will be up soon. 

"ARK: Survival Evolved" is currently in development by Studio Wildcard which allows fans early access to the game. The official launch of the standard game will be on Aug. 8.

 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY