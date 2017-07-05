'ARK: Survival Evolved' updates on Xbox One: Admin command activation, 'The Center' cheat and more now available

Fans of the popular dinosaur-survival game "ARK: Survival Evolved" got a much welcome update that was made available online for Xbox One and PC platforms.

For Xbox One users, they can now enjoy the following v757 updates. The Admin command menu can now be activated by pressing the controller buttons LB, RB, X, Y simultaneously on the Pause Menu.

If players want to experience "The Center" map without going through "The Island" stages, they can launch "The Island" and then open the command menu. They then can type in "playercommand Ascend2" and will be able to load "The Center."

Additionally, the next update v758 will fix memory-related crashes when many creatures gather in one area. The fix will stop this from happening. However, some creatures will not be streamlined properly and may not look accurate. That will be solved in a next patch.

For PC users, there are plenty of new features and updates included in the v260 patch. First of all, there is the new Saber model which is able to harvest hide and pelt faster. The fall damage is also reduced.

Advertisement

There is a new item called the Tek Trough which is powered by the Tek Generator. Players will find this useful as it refrigerates food and keeps it fresh longer. This is important for the prolonged survival on the island.

There are several new host options which include the disabling of respawn animation and the allowing of unlimited "respecs" or chances to rebuild the character's ability set.

"Ark: Survival Evolved" web and video producer "Wildcard Chris" tweeted out the patch which many PC fans like "Admiral Grimbly" and "TheRiisingSun" praised and then replied favorably on Twitter.

That's a Godlike patch with some amazing changes, fixes, and tweaks <3 So many "personal" issues fixed D: — TheRiisingSun (@HighFlyer_15) June 30, 2017

Badass patch. Good to see tons of fixes even if people are complaining because they don't understand how these things work. — Admiral Grimbly (@FearTheGrim) June 30, 2017

Users can look forward to the PlayStation 4 patch as it will be up soon.

"ARK: Survival Evolved" is currently in development by Studio Wildcard which allows fans early access to the game. The official launch of the standard game will be on Aug. 8.