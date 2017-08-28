'Ark: Survival Evolved' set for official release on Aug. 28

A promotional photo for "Ark: Survival Evolved" Twitter/Ark: Survival Evolved

"Ark: Survival Evolved" will officially be released this Aug. 28, and fans cannot wait to leave the early-access version of the game. Since June 2, 2015, "Ark: Survival Evolved" has only been released through Steam Early Access for Microsoft Windows, followed by a release through the Xbox Game Preview Program for Xbox One on Dec. 16, 2015, and a PlayStation 4 version on Dec. 6, 2016.

Several new updates will also be included as part of the official release of the game, such as the launching of the ARK Ragnarok mod on consoles, the release of a new game patch, and a new character called "Phoenix" for the base game, according to Express UK.

It was game developer Studio Wildcard that revealed the Phoenix's" involvement in the game. A description of the new character was also revealed by Survive the Ark. It says, "Among the most mysterious of all flying creatures, much of what is known about the Phoenix exists in legends which have been told through generations. These myths have often changed through the passing of time, but one constant is the belief that fire represents cleansing and renewal."

It further explains that the rise of the Phoenix may be due to extreme temperatures in the desert. Meanwhile, the so-called "Super Heat" "precipitates the creature's reversion into ashes."

On other news, "Ark: Survival Evolved" PS4-Xbox One cross-play will not be made possible. It was revealed on Twitter by the co-founder of developer Wildcard as well as the lead designer, programmer and co-creative director of the game, Jeremy Stieglitz, saying that Sony would not allow the crossover. This means players would only be limited to a cross-platform play between Xbox, Switch, and PC, but not PS4.

This would be a typical move for Sony, as other games such as Minecraft and Rocket League condone cross-platform play except for PS4.