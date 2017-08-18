'ARK: Survival Evolved' PC update: Latest patch features more items, expansion maps, and taming creatures

A screenshot of the trailer for "ARK: Survival Evolved" YouTube/ARK: Survival Evolved

Players have been knocking themselves out with "ARK: Survival Evolved," either on their mobile devices, PC, or even on consoles before the official launch in a few weeks. PC fans should look forward to the newest update that the game has just released. The latest patch includes more items, an expanded world, and an ability to control some creatures.

Patch 256.0 enables players to be able to tame creatures such as the giant snakes in the game. These snakes are called Titanobas and are one of the few creatures that players will not be able to tame. This is because of the effect of the creature's unique movement on the performance of the game. The game's developers, Studio Wildcard have fortunately brought in the ability to do so, but how players can tame the Titanobas is a mystery.

The latest patch also brings in some limitations, especially when it comes to the Tribes in the game. In "ARK: Survival Evolved," players have a standard tribe member limit of up to 70 players, according to the game's official servers. Alliances will also have limits as well, as players can only form alliances with up to 10 tribes and nothing more than that. Tribe limits, however, will only have an impact on the mega-tribes.

When it comes to taming the dinosaurs in "ARK: Survival Evolved," Studio Wildcard has also brought limits on that feature. Compared to the mega-tribes which have tribe limits, the smaller or medium sized tribes have dino-limits. One tribe can only have a maximum of 40 saddles. Each saddle can now take 19 tamed dinosaur slots.

Patch 256.0 also brings in an expansion map. The expansion Ark map is called the Ragnarok, and is a 144 square kilometer area where elements from the other maps such as Scorched Earth and The Island will unite enabling players to enjoy a great survival experience in the game. There will be a lot of available resources for players to gather, from picking up sticks to harvesting food.