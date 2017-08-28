Ariana Grande's Vietnam concert canceled hours before show started

Singer Ariana Grande performing in New York. Reuters/Brendan McDermid Brendan McDermid

Ariana Grande was supposed to take the stage in Vietnam last Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Ho Chi Minh City's Quan Khu 7 Stadium as part of her "Dangerous Woman" tour. However, hours before the event, she took to Instagram Stories to say that she would not be able to perform after all due to some health problems, for which she apologized profusely.

"My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment," she said in her Instagram post, adding, "I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform. My doctor won't allow me to do the show for you tonight. I'm so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding."

According to Gossip Cop, the popular pop singer was not able to perform because of a horrible flu that made her lose her voice for a while, the reason she had to take a short break. As of report writing, there has been no statement from her party on whether she has to reschedule some of her upcoming tour dates.

Grande is currently on the Asian leg of her tour. She most recently wrapped up her concert in the Philippines last Aug. 21. Grande is expected to perform next in China after a few days and to continue performing in Australia for the whole month of September.

Grande has been on the "Dangerous Woman" tour since February, and last May, she also canceled a few tour dates due to the Manchester terror attack that happened in the Manchester Arena in London during her concert. She then raised a benefit concert for the victims of the attack, raising $13 million. All the proceeds were given to the families of the victims.