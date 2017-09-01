Ariana Grande concert in Vietnam, cancelled

Ariana Grande during her "Hairspray Live!" press conference Reuters/Phil McCarten

Due to an undisclosed health issue, Ariana Grande has called off her "Dangerous Woman Tour" hours before the concert that was scheduled for Aug. 23 in Quan Khu 7 Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

"My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment... I'm so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding," Grande said in an Instagram Story she wrote.

According to Gossip Cop, the 24-year-old singer was suffering from a "horrible flu" and that her doctor insisted that she rested, although no specific ailment was released by Grande or her team. Local media say some fans learned the unfortunate news as they flocked early outside the concert venue.

Last May, the "Love Me Harder" singer was forced to cancel some of her performance dates due to the devastating terror attack in Manchester that left at 22 people dead and 59 injured.

About two weeks after the heartbreaking incident, she returned to the city and spearheaded a benefit concert for the victims along with other artists, such as Coldplay and Miley Cyrus. The event raised a sum of about $13 million.

After Vietnam, Grande is scheduled to perform in China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Her latest album "Dangerous Woman" was twice nominated in the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. According to Nielsen Music, as reported by Billboard, her "Dangerous Woman" album sold 1.3 million albums in the United States alone.

With its release, Grande achieved record-breaking history as the first Billboard Hot 100 artist to have the lead single of each of her first three albums debut to appear in the Billboard top 10.