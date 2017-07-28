Are Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs still engaged? Here's what the 'Twilight' star has to say
Are there still wedding bells for Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs? That's what fans are wondering about two years after he popped the question. Finally, the "Twilight" star has broken his silence on the matter.
In an interview with U.S. radio show host Howard Stern, Pattinson confirmed he and FKA Twigs are still engaged and are stronger than ever. The couple, who started dating in September 2014, try to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight because of obsessive fans.
"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to do that [be more open]," Pattinson, 31, explained. "But you get kind of stuck in a position where you have to make the decision — do you want to let, kind of, crazy people in?"
Pattinson's previous relationship with "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart was the subject of heavy media criticism. The estranged couple were together for around five years, but called it quits after the actress had an affair with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.
"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," Stewart, 27, said in a press statement to PEOPLE. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him. I love him. I'm so sorry."
In the meantime, Pattinson is busy working on various projects. He recently started filming for "High Life," an upcoming science-fiction film directed by Claire Denis, in which he appears as an astronaut named Monte.
On top of that, Pattinson will star alongside Rachel Weisz and Sylvester Stallone in Olivier Assayas' "Idol's Eye." He has also been cast in Joanna Hogg's two-part romantic mystery films, "The Souvenir."
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Be amazed afresh at the wonder of Holy Communion!
- Reaching the unreached: these people are trying to make God's love known throughout the world
- 'You know the reason': Justin Bieber denies he quit tour for 'religious reasons'
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Palestinians celebrate as Israel removes barriers from Jerusalem mosque following bloody clashes
- No Jesus and no Christmas cards could soon be a reality in Australian school campuses under new proposals
- Schoolgirl describes trauma of being raped every day by ISIS 'beast' who chose her from 150 girls 'by drawing lots'