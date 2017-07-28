Are Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs still engaged? Here's what the 'Twilight' star has to say

Are there still wedding bells for Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs? That's what fans are wondering about two years after he popped the question. Finally, the "Twilight" star has broken his silence on the matter.

In an interview with U.S. radio show host Howard Stern, Pattinson confirmed he and FKA Twigs are still engaged and are stronger than ever. The couple, who started dating in September 2014, try to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight because of obsessive fans.

"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to do that [be more open]," Pattinson, 31, explained. "But you get kind of stuck in a position where you have to make the decision — do you want to let, kind of, crazy people in?"

Pattinson's previous relationship with "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart was the subject of heavy media criticism. The estranged couple were together for around five years, but called it quits after the actress had an affair with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," Stewart, 27, said in a press statement to PEOPLE. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him. I love him. I'm so sorry."

Advertisement

In the meantime, Pattinson is busy working on various projects. He recently started filming for "High Life," an upcoming science-fiction film directed by Claire Denis, in which he appears as an astronaut named Monte.

On top of that, Pattinson will star alongside Rachel Weisz and Sylvester Stallone in Olivier Assayas' "Idol's Eye." He has also been cast in Joanna Hogg's two-part romantic mystery films, "The Souvenir."