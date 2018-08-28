Are the Pope's pleas for forgiveness enough to save the Catholic Church?

Reuters

After days of speculation, it was during the papal mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park that Pope Francis chose to address growing anger in the Catholic Church.

At the beginning of the Mass, in place of the traditional Penitential Act, Pope Francis asked forgiveness for what some are calling a 'litany of failures' from the Catholic Church. The Pope began this act by explicitly asking forgiveness for those involved in abuse. 'We ask forgiveness for the cases of abuse in Ireland ... we ask forgiveness for all those abused that took place in different kinds of institutions directed by religious men and religious women and other members of the Church." Having assumed that Pope Francis would not be addressing the latest clerical abuse report from the grand jury in Pennsylvania, the gathered crowds were shocked by this powerful call for mercy.

The Pope went on, asking forgiveness for the lack of "compassion and the pursuit of justice and truth by concrete actions" in response to abuse within the Catholic Church. He went further to apologize for, "some members of the hierarchy who took no responsibility for these painful situations and kept silent". The statement came merely hours after former Vatican ambassador to Washington, Archbishop Carlo Vigano, in an 11-page letter, accused several Vatican officials of covering up abuse allegations. This was particular to the case of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in sexually abusing seminarians. Archbishop Vigano accused Pope Francis of knowing about this case, but choosing to act against sanctions put in place.

Finally, Pope Francis addressed another of what Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described in his speech as "stains on our State, our society and also the Catholic Church." Pope Francis asked forgiveness from children who were born in mother and baby homes and taken from single mothers during Ireland's history. He also asked forgiveness from mothers who had been told that trying to find the child taken from them was sinful. "It is not a mortal sin; it is the fourth commandment." A cheer rose through the crowds.

Although an extremely poignant moment, many have suggested that this act was simply not enough. They were hoping and expecting that Pope Francis would be more forceful in ensuring a change in protocol. Others were determined for heads to roll. However, in true Pope Francis style, his notions of the God of mercy seemed to overpower any judgemental nature. Pope Francis encouraged an act of inner judgement, in a way that, it is assumed, could deflect from the lynch-mob attitude that is currently growing in segments of the Church.

In his book, The Name of God is Mercy, Pope Francis recognises the difficulties that the modern Catholic Church faces. He says, "we don't believe that there is a chance for redemption; for a hand to raise you up; for an embrace to save you, forgive you ..." This is an accurate understanding of the current position of the faithful in Ireland and around the world. Regardless of whether the Pope had listed new safeguarding measures, whether he had begged forgiveness or not responded at all, there is a segment in the Catholic Community that would still not be satisfied.

But Pope Francis believes that the fight against abuse must be a fight in which all Catholics, as individuals and as groups, can work together. Indeed, his own letter, delivered last week on 20 August 2018, was addressed to the "people of God'. Similarly, during the press conference on the return flight to Rome, the Pope addressed the spread of a culture of guilt, believing that all individuals are capable of cultivating it, but that it is also fed by the media.

It is unknown what type of move the Pope will make next. Many believe that asking for forgiveness was not enough, whilst others believe that its intense poignancy encourages an attitude of mercy. Once again, Pope Francis puts the ball in the court of the people of the Catholic Church. When asked about Archbishop Vigano's accusations, the Pope said one thing. "To you and to all those of you who are interested: read, carefully, the statement and make your own judgment. I will not say a word about this." The Catholic Church continues to wait. To wait for answers, and to wait for a sense of mercy before change can begin.