Archbishops tell churches to be prepared for 'all reasonable eventualities' in updated coronavirus guidance

Church of England clergy are to suspend the use of the shared chalice during Communion and encourage worshippers not to shake hands during the Sign of the Peace under revised coronavirus guidelines.

In a letter to clergy from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, priests are advised to suspend direct physical contact while imparting a blessing or what would normally be the 'laying on of hands'.

The changes extend all the way to the top, with the Archbishops saying that from now on, they will offer only bread when presiding over Communion services at their official residences, Lambeth Palace in London and Bishopthorpe Palace in York.

Both Archbishops have said they too will refrain from sharing the peace or laying on hands for blessings.

The letter goes on to ask that clergy pray for the nation during this "demanding time" and remember especially the elderly, vulnerable and isolated.

"We want to assure you all of our prayers and thoughts as across the country, communities consider what steps they can take to care and support one another," they write.

"We are certain that plans are being made around the country to care in particular for the elderly, vulnerable and the isolated; it is crucial that we give attention to those most at risk."

The Archbishops emphasise care for one another as they go on to ask for prayer for medical personnel and frontline workers.

They add that in light of the evolving situation, churches must be ready for "all reasonable eventualities".

"We are all in this together and we all must be alert to the challenges and the demands that we might face," they write.

"We are seeking national advice regularly and are very grateful to all those who are working with us. Clearly, none of us knows precisely how the current situation will develop so we need to pray and work to be prepared for all reasonable eventualities.

"Thank you again for all you are doing up and down the country to encourage one another, to care for one another and to provide resources to enable people to respond appropriately in these uncertain times.

"May we also pray for all those working in our health service and in leadership roles. We are grateful for their dedication, expertise and hard work.

"As we journey through this season of Lent we are all aware of the challenges that face us day by day. Now we need to continue to work together and to pray for each other, showing compassion and resilience and above all, caring especially for those who are marginalised in our societies."