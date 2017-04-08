Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Sunday 3pm (GMT) 10am (ET)

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We're very excited to be interviewing The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby live on Facebook this Sunday.

This will be the launch event for Facebook Live on Christian Today. We'll be asking him about his global call for Christians to pray this Pentecost for more people to know Jesus – called Thy Kingdom Come. If you have any questions about prayer, or about sharing your faith, post them in the comments and we'll put some to Archbishop Justin during the conversation.

You can also send questions to us on Twitter.

To watch live, just come to our Facebook page from 10am ET (or 3pm in the UK) and we'll be going live shortly after.