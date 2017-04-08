Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Palm Sunday

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Do you find it hard to share your faith? How should we pray for other people - how do we actually evangelise?

These are some of the questions facing Christians today that we'll be talking to the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby about live on Facebook this Sunday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will be speaking live on Facebook to Christian Today about prayer and the launch of Thy Kingdom Come on Sunday at 3pm GMT 10am ET

This will be the launch event for Facebook Live on Christian Today. We'll be asking him about his global call for Christians to pray this Pentecost for more people to know Jesus – called Thy Kingdom Come. If you have any questions about prayer, or about sharing your faith, post them in the comments and we'll put some to Archbishop Justin during the conversation.

You can also send questions to us on Twitter.

To watch live, just come to our Facebook page from 10am ET (or 3pm in the UK) and we'll be going live shortly after.

The Archbishop will be talking to Christian Today staff reporter James Macintyre and they will be joined also by Emma Buchan of Thy Kingdom Come, the #PledgetoPray global prayer event in May and June. 'I cannot remember in my life anything that I've been involved in where I have sensed so clearly the work of the Spirit,' the Archbishop says of this event. They will talk about evangelism, the central importance of prayer for Christians and what to do if you find it difficult to share your faith.

Sunday is Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week. So they will also talk about the events that led up to the Crucifixion and the Resurrection of Jesus.