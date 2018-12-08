Archbishop of York asks people to pray ahead of Commons vote on Brexit deal

BBC The Archbishop of York, John Sentamu

The Archbishop of York is inviting people to join him in a round the clock prayer vigil as MPs prepare to cast their votes on the Government's Brexit deal.

The prayer vigil starts at 6am on Sunday and will run until midnight on Tuesday, with Archbishop John Sentamu praying on the hour every hour over the course of the three days.

York Minster will be opening its doors during the vigil for people to come in and pray for the outcome of the key vote, which takes place on Tuesday.

'At this time of uncertainty I have been asked by many people to call for prayer. Please may I encourage you to join me in this prayer vigil as we work for peace and unity at this time,' he said.

The Archbishop has previously expressed support for the deal negotiated by Theresa May, writing in the Yorkshire Post that he would be in the 'content lobby' if it passes.

He also warned that a second referendum could lead to a 'draining away of trust' in Britain's political institutions and put society at risk of 'civil unrest and violence'.

He has written a special prayer to be used during the prayer vigil, which reads:

God of eternal love and power,

Save our Parliamentary Democracy;

Protect our High Court of Parliament and all its members

From partiality and prejudice;

That they may walk the path of kindness, justice and mercy.

Give them wisdom, insight and a concern for the common good.

The weight of their calling is too much to bear in their own strength,

Therefore we pray earnestly, Father,

send them help from your Holy Place, and be their tower of strength.

Lord, graciously hear us. Amen.