Archbishop of York announces retirement

The Archbishop of York has announced that he is to retire on June 7, 2020, just short of his 71st birthday.

Dr John Sentamu said he was making the news public in order to 'provide the Church of England with the widest possible timeframe to pray, discern with wisdom and insight and put in place a timetable for my successor and to consider fully the work they will be called to do in service to the national church, the Northern Province and the Diocese of York'.

He said that in the time remaining to him he would concentrate on the diocesan evangelism and discipleship programme 'Reach, Grow, Sustain', his Young Leaders Award programme, missions in three Anglican provinces and the One Yorkshire campaign for county-wide devolution.

Sentamu was installed as the 97th Archbishop of York in November 2005. Bishops normally retire at 70, but the Queen can extend their term by up to a year if circumstances warrant it.

He said: 'I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty The Queen for graciously allowing me to continue as Archbishop of York until June 2020 in order to enable me to complete the work to which I have been called.

'I am full of joy and expectation to see all that God is doing and will be doing in this diocese and in the Northern Province over the coming months.'

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said on Twitter: 'Archbishop @JohnSentamu your devotion to Christ and service to the @churchofengland is something we rejoice in with great gratitude!

'Be assured of my prayers – and those of the whole Church – for you and Margaret over the coming period of transition.'