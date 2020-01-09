Archbishop of Canterbury's daughter says her mental health is 'bad' but she's determined to 'get on top' of it this year

The Archbishop of Canterbury's daughter has opened up about her ongoing struggles with mental health in a candid blog post.

Katharine Welby-Roberts admitted that her mental health at present "is as bad as it has been since the big depressive drama of 2012 and I confess, I feel lost."

She also spoke of being "in the midst of a brain battle the likes of which I thought I may never face again" and having "come into the new year feeling like new year, same old me".

"I find the world an increasingly frightening place. I am more and more restricted to my little zone of the world. My anxiety is an ever growing prison, keeping me in a state of constant fear. Its exhausting [sic]," she wrote.

Listing her goals for 2020, though, she struck a positive tone as she said she was going to "get on top of my mental health a bit more again".

"This will involve likely having to pay for a psychiatrist, because apparently I am not suicidal enough to be seen by one on the NHS (funding/parity of car/the austerity legacy is a whole other blog...)," she said.

"It will also mean working out new management strategies as the ones I have relied on for the past 7/8 years are no longer effective."

Despite her current mental health struggles, Welby-Roberts was upbeat about her other plans for the year, including getting back into work by blogging more and possibly starting on a new book.

She also spoke about her desire to start "seriously tackling" her environmental impact, beginning with de-cluttering.

Being busy with parenting and family life, she said that she would start off with "small, gentle steps" as she works towards the "goal of living with less 'stuff'".