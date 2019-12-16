Archbishop of Canterbury voices fears over direction of UK

The Archbishop of Canterbury has expressed concern about the "direction of travel" that the UK is headed in.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told The Big Issue magazine that while he did not believe that the country was in a "crisis", the rise in rough sleepers and foodbank users, as well as the use of "vitriolic language" in public life were causes for concern.

The Archbishop also said he feared a decreasing tolerance for minority groups who were, he said, having a "much harder time".

"We have had an MP murdered. I am not saying we are in a crisis, I am just saying the direction of travel is not what we want," he told The Big Issue.

In a wideranging interview, the Archbishop opened up about his meeting with the Pope last week, revealing that it struck a jovial tone, with jokes and small talk around the subjects of football, as well as spiritual matters like praying.

"I know nothing about Argentinian football, but I was teasing him about it. We talk about peace-building round the world," he said.

"We make jokes and laugh. It's just a conversation."

Asked about the Jeffrey Epstein controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, the Archbishop suggested it was unfair to expect members of the royal family to be morally "superhuman".

"I think generally speaking they do serve in a way that is extraordinary in what is literally, for them, a life sentence," he said.

"I think to ask that they be superhuman saints is not what we should do because nobody is like that. Everybody makes mistakes, everybody is human.

"I am not commenting on any member of the royal family except to say that I am astonished at what a gift they are to this country.

"It is very easy to throw thing at them - they are very much more exposed than most people.

"Where people go wrong - you just have to remember everyone is human."

Asked about his Christian message for the nation, the Archbishop, perhaps reflecting on the uncertainty around Brexit, said that people should not be afraid.

"Don't fear. Deal with fear. In the New Testament, among the letters from John, it says 'perfect love casts out fear'. So love, don't fear.

"Because the kind of love that God shows is a love that doesn't expect return. That forgives failure. That loves people despite their ups and downs.

"That kind of love changes the world in a dramatic and wonderful way."