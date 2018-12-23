Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to Paddy Ashdown

(Photo: Reuters/Luke MacGregor/File Photo) Chair of the General Election Campaign and former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Paddy Ashdown, speaks at the party's spring conference in Brighton, southern England March 9, 2013.

Former leader of the Liberal Democrats Paddy Ashdown died on Saturday at the age of 77 after being treated for bladder cancer.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, was among the leaders paying tribute to Lord Ashdown.

'Paddy Ashdown was an advocate for those others forgot, full of courage, integrity and immensely gifted. He served the people of the Balkans with passion and inspiration, an agent of reconciliation. He will be greatly missed,' he said.

Lord Ashdown, whose real name was Jeremy John Durham Ashdown, was diagnosed with cancer in October. He led the Lib Dems between 1988 and 1999.

Current party leader, Sir Vince Cable, said he would be 'sadly missed'.

'This is a hugely sad day for the Liberal Democrats and for the very many people across political and public life who had immense affection and respect for @paddyashdown. He was famous for his politics but his talents extended well beyond that arena. RIP,' he said.

Lord Ashdown, also the former MP for Yeovil, was the longest serving Liberal Democrat leader in the party's history and is credited with establishing it as a major political force in the UK.

Sir Nick Clegg, former Lib Dem leader and former deputy Prime Minister, also paid tribute to Lord Ashdown.

'Paddy was the reason I entered politics,' he said.

'He was the reason I became a liberal. And he became a lifelong mentor, friend and guide.'