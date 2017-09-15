'Aquaman' release date, cast news: Filming to wrap up this month; Nicole Kidman describes her character as 'queen'

A screencap of Jason Momoa as Aquaman in the "Justice League" trailer. YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Production of upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) feature movie "Aquaman" has been rolling for some time now and the Jason Momoa starrer is set to wrap up filming this September.

According to Screen Rant, it is expected that "Aquaman" production will be finished by the end of the month. The information came from The Aquaman Shrine Twitter account, which has been regularly posting updates online.

Moreover, the insider has claimed that the film will skip its the supposed filming in Sicily, where fans thought the scenes introducing the Amazons would take place.

With this development, "Aquaman" is reportedly proceeding to the final stages of production a bit earlier than expected. The final date of shooting is not yet set, but when that time comes, it is likely that the staff and crew will let the public know with a celebration.

"Aquaman" production began in May, with James Wan, the director of "Furious 7" and "The Conjuring" series, taking over the directorial seat. As filming is reported to end this month, the principal photography of the movie would have taken around six months to complete, same with the previous DCEU movie, "Wonder Woman."

By next month, Warner Bros. Pictures can proceed with final editing, post-production, and finally, the marketing of the movie itself. The first trailer is expected to be released right after the premiere of "Justice League" in November.

Meanwhile, one of the main cast members of "Aquaman," Nicole Kidman, had a chance to describe her role in the DCEU movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman insisted that her character, Atlanna, is not just a mermaid but also "a queen."

"I got to be a mermaid. I got to be a queen. I got to wear a crown. I got to lie on a rock with my hair strewn and blood and I kind of liked it... I'm not a mermaid, I don't have a tail. I have a crown and I have a particular way of looking... I am a queen," Kidman said.

According to earlier reports, Kidman became interested in the role of Atlanna as Wan described her as a "female warrior of the sea." This would put her in comparison with another strong female character in the DCEU, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), who was first introduced in "Wonder Woman."

"Aquaman" will be out in theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.