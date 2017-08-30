'Aquaman' release date, cast news: DC movie will premiere on schedule

A promotional image of Jason Momoa as Aquaman in "Justice League." Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

There is already a confirmed release date for the next DC movie, "Aquaman." Though there has been some confusion surrounding the film's production, it seems that the shooting will proceed as scheduled.

Leading the team of production is director James Wan, who is the same brains behind "The Conjuring" and "Fast 7." Despite reports of Wan opting out of the project, he has stuck it out and is currently filming the upcoming superhero flick. Given Wan's ability to create hits, Warner Bros. Pictures must be relieved to have him commit to the project.

The other cast members of "Aquaman" have sparked the interest of fans, given the respectable list of recognizable Hollywood actors. These include Amber Heard, who will be playing Aquaman's leading lady, Mera.

Other notable names are Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe.

Dafoe will be playing Nuidis Vulko, who is a close friend of Aquaman in the film as well as the comic books. Dafoe's character is a scientist in the fictional underwater world of Atlantis and is pure Atlantean. This means that he can't stay out of the water for as long as Aquaman can.

Jason Momoa will be playing the titular role, whose alter ego is Arthur Curry — a half-Atlantean and half-human who happens to be the rightful heir to the throne of Atlantis.

According to Momoa, he identifies very much with his character in the movie because of the parallelisms to his own personal life. He felt like he wasn't accepted by his Hawaiian community because he grew up in Iowa and vice versa.

Arthur Curry also experiences this feeling of being ostracized, which is a political focal point of the film.

Screen Rant reported the underwater-themed movie was given a budget of $160 million to shoot, which is said to be smaller than the other DC movie adaptations like "Suicide Squad" or "Dawn of Justice." The budget for "Aquaman" is a lot closer to that of Marvel's "Doctor Strange" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

As of now, there have been no reports regarding shooting delays. If the production team keeps to their schedule, the movie will be released on Dec. 21, 2018, and will be the only DC movie released for that year.