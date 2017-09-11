'Aquaman' plot details, cast news: Nicole Kidman teases exciting details about Warner Bros. film role

The official "Aquaman" logo. YouTube/Warner Bros.

James Wan's "Aquaman" will not hit theaters until 2018, but Nicole Kidman has been mercilessly teasing fans with more exciting details about her character.

As many already know, Kidman will play Atlanna, the mother of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and the former queen of Atlantis. While details are still scarce, the actress teased she has an action-heavy role in the upcoming film.

"I got to be [like] a mermaid. I got to be a Queen. I got to wear a crown... I have a particular way of looking," Kidman, 50, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her new film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer." "I got to lie on a rock with my hair strewn and blood and I kind of liked it," she added.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how much her character's role will follow the original DC Comics. In the comics, Atlanna was almost killed in a seething hurricane after she left Atlantis.

A beacon attendant, Tom Curry, then found Atlanna's unconscious body. The two then fell in love and had a child, Arthur Curry, before she eventually died due to an illness. A few years later, she was resurrected as a mermaid by Charybdis to taunt Aquaman.

In terms of powers, Atlanna possesses incredible superhuman strength and advanced musculature. She can also telepathically communicate with marine creatures, control bodies of water to her own will, and clearly see her surroundings in the dimness of the ocean depths.

Just like everyone else, Atlanna also has weaknesses. She cannot stay on land for too long, as it will cause her to lose most of her strength and powers.

Aside from Kidman and Momoa, "Aquaman" also stars Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It is scheduled for release on Dec. 21, 2018.