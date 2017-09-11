Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'Aquaman' plot details, cast news: Nicole Kidman teases exciting details about Warner Bros. film role

Maolen Estomagulang

The official "Aquaman" logo.YouTube/Warner Bros.

James Wan's "Aquaman" will not hit theaters until 2018, but Nicole Kidman has been mercilessly teasing fans with more exciting details about her character.

As many already know, Kidman will play Atlanna, the mother of Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and the former queen of Atlantis. While details are still scarce, the actress teased she has an action-heavy role in the upcoming film.

"I got to be [like] a mermaid. I got to be a Queen. I got to wear a crown... I have a particular way of looking," Kidman, 50, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her new film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer." "I got to lie on a rock with my hair strewn and blood and I kind of liked it," she added.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how much her character's role will follow the original DC Comics. In the comics, Atlanna was almost killed in a seething hurricane after she left Atlantis.

A beacon attendant, Tom Curry, then found Atlanna's unconscious body. The two then fell in love and had a child, Arthur Curry, before she eventually died due to an illness. A few years later, she was resurrected as a mermaid by Charybdis to taunt Aquaman.

In terms of powers, Atlanna possesses incredible superhuman strength and advanced musculature. She can also telepathically communicate with marine creatures, control bodies of water to her own will, and clearly see her surroundings in the dimness of the ocean depths.

Just like everyone else, Atlanna also has weaknesses. She cannot stay on land for too long, as it will cause her to lose most of her strength and powers.

Aside from Kidman and Momoa, "Aquaman" also stars Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It is scheduled for release on Dec. 21, 2018.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY