'Aquaman' movie release date news, spoilers: James Wan teases 'Aquaman' at CinemaCon

DC's upcoming standalone film about the telepathic king of the oceans "Aquaman" starring "Game of Thrones" alum Jason Momoa has yet to begin production. However, that did not stop director James Wan from teasing a few details.

At this year's CinemaCon, the "Aquaman" panel was not able to share a trailer to their guests. According to Wan, the film has yet to begin production. The director says that he will soon be in Australia to start production for "Aquaman." Nevertheless, the panel managed to share the film's concept art, teasing audiences of their plans for the underwater universe, where the titular character will reign.

Even though Wan and his team have a lot to do, he promises to produce a stunning universe under the sea. He said, "I want the audience to experience Atlantis in the way that Aquaman experiences it as well."

As for Momoa's hero, Wan told audiences that "Aquaman is an absolute bada–. This is the kind of movie that could not have been made five years ago."

While waiting for "Aquaman" to debut, fans can catch Momoa as the ruler of Atlantis in the upcoming "Justice League" film. It is slated to debut in November of this year.

Momoa will be joined by Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as Flash, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

The latest "Justice League" trailer revealed at CinemaCon teased new weapons, new rides, and new gear. The clip showed Batman's new vehicle dubbed as the Night Crawler, which will enable the masked vigilante to maneuver the battle scene set in an abandoned subway tunnel.

In addition, a segment in the trailer showed Batman traveling to a seaside city, wherein he will try to get hold of the king of Atlantis to recruit him into the team.

"Aquaman" will hit theatres on Dec. 21, 2018.