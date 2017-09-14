'Aquaman' movie plot news: Nicole Kidman drops hints as to what happens to her character; actress returns to Australia to continue filming

Jason Momoa as Aquaman in "Justice League" YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

The second movie under DC films that is about to premiere is "Aquaman," and production still continues. Nicole Kidman, who plays Queen Atlanna in the movie, may have dropped a hint about her character.

Kidman is currently promoting her latest film, "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" at the Toronto Film Festival, where she revealed one particular scene that she did in the superhero flick. Apart from raving about her experience working with director James Wan, she shared to the Hollywood Reporter that she got to lie down on a rock with her hair strewn with blood – and she somewhat liked it.

It does pose a question as to why her character had to do that. Would Queen Atlanna be seriously injured in the film? On the other hand, in the comics Atlanna faked her death in order to get away from the oppressive rule over Atlantis. Either way, it remains to be seen what happens to her in the end.

Recently, Kidman returned to Gold Coast, Australia, where they are currently filming "Aquaman." She shared a few photos on her Facebook page. It appears that she had to ride a jet to be able to get to the set, and another photo showed the view of the forests from above.

Elsewhere, "Power Rangers" star Ludi Lin revealed details about the movie in a radio show interview in Canada last week. Lin was also cast as Murk in the upcoming "Aquaman" movie, and when asked about his role in the DC flick, Lin talked about the difference between the live-action and the comic book versions of the characters. He shared that Murk, who is the general of the Atlantean army, has gone through some changes and he thinks that he will be very different from the original conception.

Lin went on to add that Murk is going to be very remarkable as well. The actor shared what he thinks the difference is between Aquaman and the rest of the superheroes in the DC universe. Aquaman is set in an entirely different world, and Wan described his vision for the film as "Star Wars" but underwater. That description certainly suggests that the surroundings in the titular character's turf are going to be incredibly different.

"Aquaman" will premiere on Dec. 21, 2018.