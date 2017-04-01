April the Giraffe livestream, latest news: April reportedly close to finally giving birth, but speculations say it's an April Fools' Day prank

Zookeepers at upstate New York's Animal Adventure Park have recently revealed that April, the internet-famous pregnant giraffe, is finally about to give birth in her pen after several weeks of waiting. However, some are still convinced that this entire thing is a hoax.

April the giraffe is already showing signs that she is close to giving birth and "continues to progress" according to zookeepers, as reported on Express UK. She became a YouTube sensation back in February when a livestream of her awaiting the arrival of her calf surfaced the internet. However, it has been several weeks of livestreaming and there is still no baby giraffe in sight.

According to New York Post, conspiracy theories have been popping up online regarding the famous giraffe's pregnancy and one of the best theories is that it is an April Fools' Day prank, since the giraffe's name is April. There are also others who think that it is just a social experiment or a scheme to earn money through YouTube ads.

However, Animal Adventure Park recently took to social media to clarify that April's pregnancy is definitely not a hoax. "We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the [countdown] to calf has begun," the park management stated on Facebook. "Our team and Vet are on standby. We could be hours away or days - so do not stop your day - but certainly don't stop watching!"

So, why hasn't April given birth yet? According to Mirror UK, "the average gestation period for a giraffe is about 13-15 months." Her first livestream that was launched in February could have been the 13 month mark, which is why she started to show some signs of labor. If the April Fools' Day theory is false, viewers should be expecting to see the calf soon.