April the Giraffe latest update: Zoo says pregnant giraffe is closer to giving birth

April, a 15-year-old giraffe, is now showing physical signs that she is getting close to giving birth.

According to reports, the popular giraffe is showing a change that typically happens just prior to birth. The latest development about the well-loved animal's condition further heightens the anticipation surrounding her impending labor. On Tuesday, zookeepers from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, released a statement about the pregnant giraffe's health status.

"Progression! The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not 'bag up' with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked bet ween the legs. The development occurs, generally, just prior to birthing. Photo of this morning's mammary growth in comments. Here forward, we are most concerned with this area and will gauge our status from it, until a hoof is waving hello!"

The zoo went on to say that April's behavior are "on point," as she progresses toward labor. While this is her first calf with her mate Oliver, April already had three calves in the past. Many await April's new calf because it will be the first giraffe calf born in the zoo.

April is expected to give birth anytime now inside her enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park. Since the privately owned zoo started live-streaming video from the animal's enclosure in February, April has become widely popular and now has an apparel line. Aside from her own website and a GoFundMe page, the four-legged YouTube star has gained millions of fans all over the world watching her video and waiting for her to give birth.

Last week, the park's livestream was briefly interrupted when YouTube pulled the feed after some users flagged the video because of its alleged "explicit material and nudity." Zoo owner Jordan Patch blamed "a handful of extremists and animal rights activists" for the recent interruption.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months and can be in labor from hours to an entire day. Once April gives birth, Patch said the zoo will be holding an online contest for the calf's name.