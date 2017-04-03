April the Giraffe giving birth live stream, latest news: When will the giraffe give birth?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

April the giraffe's delivery is perhaps the most-anticipated birth this year. Many have been following the giraffe's progress through the weeks, and might have to for a few more days. April has yet to deliver her offspring, but she is expected to give birth any time soon.

A number of speculators who have been following April's birth are convinced that the giraffe is waiting for the month she was named after to arrive. When the live stream went down on the afternoon of April 1, fans were distraught, fearing that they will miss April's labor. Unfortunately, the day just went by, and the animal showed no signs of active labor.

On the evening of April 1, also known as April Fool's Day, the official Facebook page of Animal Adventure Park shared an update, saying, "Joke is on us! But, don't worry - we'll text ya!"

According to the Park, April did show any signs of active labor but she has been continuing to ignore the grain they have left for her. In addition, she "zones in and out of awareness, exhibits soft contraction indications, and is even producing manure size and consistency hinting of a birth. "

The park keepers tending to April's needs are hopeful that she can get her needed yard time in the days to come since weather conditions have been looking better. Yard temperature is expected to climb from 30s to 50s.

Advertisement

April is expecting her fourth calf. Fans who have grown impatient from waiting are now doubtful about the entire pregnancy. Rumors are now rife that it is all an elaborate ruse for an April Fool's joke.

As of December of 2016, the IUCN has declared that giraffes, as a species, are vulnerable to extinction. Meanwhile, two subspecies have been declared as endangered. These are the West African giraffe and the Rothschild's giraffe.

More updates should arrive soon.