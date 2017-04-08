April the giraffe expected to give birth soon as appetite improves and udders become full

While the world's most-followed and sensationalized giraffe, April, has not given birth yet, it is suspected that the animal will soon deliver her calf sired by her partner, Oliver.

According to reports, April consumed all of her meal offering last Thursday evening, which was composed of grains and hays, suggesting that the 15-year-old giraffe's appetite is back to normal and that she was really hungry. As April's udders are full and wax caps have reappeared, those in charge of keeping an eye on the pregnant giraffe believe that it is only a matter of time before April finally gives birth to her fourth calf courtesy of her partner Oliver.

To the uninitiated, April got the attention of the world when New York's Animal Adventure Park launched a live stream of the giraffe to document the remaining stages of her pregnancy. After YouTube took down the live stream following protests from animal activists claiming that the live stream is a violation of YouTube's nudity and sexual content policy, the video on April's pregnancy has eventually been up and running again.

While New York's Animal Adventure Park's move to document April's pregnancy journey is said to be for the purpose of educating the public, some suspect whether the live stream is really live. As it has been learned that the stream does not come with time codes that can prove the viewers are indeed watching the feed in real time, some can't help but speculate that some parts of what they see may just be an old footage being played again. Thus, some believe that April's pregnancy is nothing more than a hoax.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that once April's would-be calf will be transferred to another facility once it is done and over with natural weaning, which may take more than 10 months. Reportedly, Animal Adventure Park cannot retain the offspring in their facility as it may result in the incestuous mating that may affect the genetics of the giraffe and the program overall.

Advertisement

It has also been announced that the Animal Adventure Park will have a contest to name April's baby once the giraffe has already given birth.